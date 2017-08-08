Paxton Lynch splitting time at QB for Broncos in preseason

The Quarterback Battle between former Memphis Tiger Paxton Lynch and incumbent starter Trevor Siemian is continuing in Denver.

Lynch will not start the Broncos first preseason game this Thursday against the Bears.

He will, however, start game number two next Saturday at San Francisco.

That's the word from New Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph.

But, that doesn't mean Lynch, the team's first round draft pick last year, won't get to play in the exhibition opener.