Paxton Lynch splitting time at QB for Broncos in preseason

The Quarterback Battle between former Memphis Tiger Paxton Lynch and incumbent starter Trevor Siemian is continuing in Denver.
Lynch will not start the Broncos first preseason game this Thursday against the Bears.
He will, however, start game number two next Saturday at San Francisco.
That's the word from New Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph.
But, that doesn't mean Lynch, the team's first round draft pick last year, won't get to play in the exhibition opener.
"You know you're going to go out there, " Lynch said. "Obviously, you're not waiting three or four quarters to go coming in at the end of the game. You're not sitting around that long. You don't have to sit through halftime. So, i think it's only a quarter, quarter and a half before we switch out so you don't have to sit there and get stiffened up on the sideline."
Head Coach Joseph is giving no indication who'll get the nod for the regular season opener Monday Night, September 11 against the LA Chargers.
