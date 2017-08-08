Tigers women's soccer first in AAC preseason poll

The Memphis Tigers women's soccer team is the pick to win the American Athletic Conference in a poll of the league's head coaches.

The Tigers are coming off an NCAA Tournament bid and feature three players named to the Preseason All-Conference team in Forward Marie Levasseur, Midfielder Jessica Lisi, and Defender Olivia Gautheir.

The Tiger Women open their season next Saturday against Samford at Mike Rose Soccer Complex.

