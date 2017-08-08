Family asks for help to find Memphis father missing for three weeks

A Memphis father has been missing for three weeks.

Howard Barnett, 38, a father of two young girls, vanished on July 18, and neither him nor his silver 2005 Honda Odyssey have been seen since.

His family said he was last heard from on his way to the Germantown area.

"I wouldn't wish this on no family," Betty Barnett, Howard's mother, said. "When he comes home. I'm gonna do a hallelujah dance all over this city."

The family has placed missing person fliers all across Memphis, hoping someone will know something to help bring him home.

"That's my prayer everyday. Please bring him home," Betty said.

Betty has a message for the Memphis Police Department detectives working the case. She is asking that they treat her oldest son's disappearance like he was a child of their own.

"This is coming from my heart, I need you to get on your job and bring my child home and safe to his family," Betty said.

