Back to school with Germantown and Lakeland schools, Big Job Fair in Southaven, Stepped up patrols at Overton Square

WMC Action News 5 is your official back to school station. It's back to school week for many of the districts across the Mid-South. Germantown's Riverdale elementary and middle school is back open this week for the first time since a 12 million dollar renovation and expansion..We'll look at the district. Hear from Superintendent Jason Manuel this morning on WMC.

Also hear about Lakeland's new middle school that opened this week and their long term plans for a high school. You're hear from Superintendent Dr. Ted Horrell this morning.

Memphis Police confirmed they are ramping up patrols in and around Overton Square in Midtown. This comes as as several people including workers have been robbed around the area. We'll show you new pictures of what investigators say is the suspect involved in multiple robberies.

In Southaven Mississippi -- a job fair tomorrow has many more employers than originally expected that are set to attend. this is the annual Governor's Job fair at the Southaven Arena near the flea market on Highway 51 in DeSoto County. details this morning

Nice morning to start your day with highs expected to reach in the upper 80s later in the day. Details on rain and what to expect the rest of the week and weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC Action News 5.

Summer food program meals tossed in the trash

Two children found unharmed after vehicle they were in was carjacked

Memphis father missing for three weeks

Wednesday @10: Selling sex in unbelievable places

Hospital sent bloody clothes to parents



