Riverdale Elementary and Middle opens after $12M renovation

It’s been smooth running so far at Germantown’s Riverdale Elementary and Middle School.

The school is now open after a $12 million renovation and expansion.

The municipal school district finished a 6,4000-square foot addition and removed 23 portables for 1,300 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

School leaders also put in ball fields and playgrounds around the campus.

“We have outdoor classrooms at Riverdale,” Superintendent Jason Manuel said. “New gym, new fine arts wing…it's a whole new programming world at Riverdale Elementary school.”

Germantown Municipal Schools is also considered a wired school district with all students in grade 6-12 issued either an iPad or laptop.

