Riverdale Elementary and Middle opens after $12M renovation - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Riverdale Elementary and Middle opens after $12M renovation

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
GERMANTOWN, TN (WMC) -

It’s been smooth running so far at Germantown’s Riverdale Elementary and Middle School.

The school is now open after a $12 million renovation and expansion.

The municipal school district finished a 6,4000-square foot addition and removed 23 portables for 1,300 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

School leaders also put in ball fields and playgrounds around the campus.

“We have outdoor classrooms at Riverdale,” Superintendent Jason Manuel said. “New gym, new fine arts wing…it's a whole new programming world at Riverdale Elementary school.”

Germantown Municipal Schools is also considered a wired school district with all students in grade 6-12 issued either an iPad or laptop.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man punches McDonald's worker over fries

    Man punches McDonald's worker over fries

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-08-09 05:52:47 GMT
    Wednesday, August 9 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-08-09 05:52:47 GMT

    Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.

    More >>

    Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.

    More >>

  • Family: Hospital sent package with dead daughter's bloody clothes

    Family: Hospital sent package with dead daughter's bloody clothes

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-08-08 18:48:17 GMT

    Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.

    More >>

    Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.

    More >>

  • Carolina Forest families chase down vehicle after alleged kidnapping attempt

    Carolina Forest families chase down vehicle after alleged kidnapping attempt

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-08-09 00:54:00 GMT
    Image of the black Yukon as it is being chased through a Carolina Forest neighborhood after an alleged kidnapping attempt. (Source: Dr. Barb Horn)Image of the black Yukon as it is being chased through a Carolina Forest neighborhood after an alleged kidnapping attempt. (Source: Dr. Barb Horn)

    A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.

    More >>

    A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly