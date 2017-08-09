Firefighters joining cause to find Laylah Washington's killer - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Firefighters joining cause to find Laylah Washington's killer

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Laylah Washington (Source: GoFundMe) Laylah Washington (Source: GoFundMe)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis firefighters will hold a news conference to discuss about the killing of 2-year-old Laylah Washington.

Laylah was shot and killed back in June after someone fired shots into the car she was sitting in.

Laylah’s killer has still not been captured.

The firefighters said they are stepping up for Laylah, and they hope to prevent more deaths like her’s from happening.

Firefighters said they make every call for service: car accidents, stabbings, homicides and more.

Monday, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Laylah’s murderer.

That’s why firefighters now hope to assist in the reward. They will speak at 11:30 Wednesday morning. You can watch their conference live on WMCActionNews5.com.

