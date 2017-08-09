Germantown moving forward with new $27M elementary school

Germantown school leaders are focusing on a two-year project to build a new elementary school within the district.

The new Germantown Elementary School will be located off Poplar Pike and Forest Hill Irene.

The district has approved money to build a new Germantown Elementary School for $27 million.

“Built for about 700 students, we're going through the design process right now and we'll have six months of going through all the approval processes, but we're very excited. It should be opening in August of '19 at this time,” superintendent Jason Manuel said.

The move comes after Shelby County School said no to Germantown’s offer to buy three Germantown legacy schools for $25 million.

