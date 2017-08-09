Governor's Job Fair coming to Southaven Thursday

A plethora of employers are headed to Southaven looking to make some hired.

The annual Governor’s Job Fair will take place Thursday, August 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southaven Arena on Hwy 51.

The job fair is open to the public and gives people a chance to meet with employers.

Some tips from Governor’s Job Fair Network director Adam Todd include:

Dress for success

Bring plenty of resumes

Be prepared for on-site interviews

Come with a positive attitude

Make arrangements for child care beforehand

“Even if you’re not looking for a job right now, a job fair is a great place to find out what kind of jobs are out there and what kind of credentials you’d need to qualify,” Todd said.

Todd said this is the most employers they’ve ever had sign up.

For a full list of registered employers, click here.

