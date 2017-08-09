New video board, HD screens to adorn FedExForum

A new scoreboard and high definition upgrades are set to be installed at FedExForum.

They’re on the list of arena upgrades in place for the arena to improve the fan viewing experience.

A new 360-degree borderless video display will now hang above center court, nearly four times the size of the arena’s current video board.

In addition, four HD monitors will be placed in the corners of the arena.

The tech improvements are funded through a partnership between the Memphis Grizzlies, the City of Memphis, and Shelby County.

Grizzlies President of Business Operations Jason Wexler said it’s part of an effort to keep the 13-year-old arena on par with the rest of the NBA’s facilities.

“There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes investment, but there’s also a lot of fan-facing investment that needs to take place,” Wexler said. “The technology evolves, and FedExForum was the last standard-definition (arena) in the NBA. And standard-definition, obviously, doesn’t cut it anymore. Part of why you want to maintain FedExForum as a first-rate facility is because you want to have a first-rate fan experience. This is a huge step in that direction.”

The Grizzlies are also expanding the arena’s weight rooms, locker room, and training facilty, the latter of which will host the new developmental squad, the Memphis Hustle.

The new digital improvements include:

Complete conversion of arena digital control rooms to high-definition.

Full-screen LED center-hung scoreboard with equal display on all four sides.

New digital scorer’s table and video ribbon boards circling the arena’s interior.

New digital ticker that runs from above the arena box office to inside the plaza.

New Beale Street-facing marquee video board above FedExForum administration building.

New digital menu boards at all concession stands.

The University of Memphis will also utilize the new features when hosting Tigers games.

