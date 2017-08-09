Grizzlies unveil preseason schedule

Memphis Grizzlies announced their 2017 preseason schedule Tuesday.

The Grizz will kick off the preseason at home against Orlando on Monday, October 2.

They’ll follow that up with a trip to Philadelphia, where they play the 76ers on October 4.

The Grizzlies will play the Hawks on Monday, October 9, but the location of that game has yet to be decided.

They’ll finish the preseason with a pair of home games against the Rockets and Pelicans, on October 11 and 13 respectively.

Tickets are not yet on sale for these games.

