Spot-nosed guenon born at Memphis Zoo

The Memphis Zoo has yet another summer baby!

The zoo announced the birth of a spot-nosed guenon named Grommet.

The baby boy was born July 15.

Spot-nosed guenons are named for a white spot on the tip of their nose. Grommet does not have the spot yet; babies do not have the white fur for several months.

Grommet is currently on exhibit in Primate Canyon with his mom Thimble.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.