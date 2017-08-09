Teen missing after running from home

Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing teen who ran from home.

Police said 14-year-old Abbey Cerda went missing from her home on Knightway Road on Tuesday night.

Abbey’s parents noticed her missing in the middle of the night, with a note left behind.

Police said she may be suicidal.

Abbey is described as 4’11, 125 pounds, with long, brown hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen her, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

