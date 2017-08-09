Breast Cancer Awareness Ride set for Saturday

Breast Cancer Awareness month is in October, but it's never too early to increase awareness regarding breast cancer.

The seventh annual Breast Cancer Awareness Ride, brought to you by Blue Knights and Harley Davidson, will show support for the Cancer Support group, Carin' and Sharin'.

The day will be filled with giveaways, door prizes, a motorcycle parade and cookout.

A twenty dollar donation will get you breakfast and lunch plus a souvenir t-shirt.

The event takes place Saturday, August 12, 2017, at the Memphis Police Department's Northeast Precinct, 6850 Appling Farms Parkway.

Registration starts at 8 a.m.

For more information, contact James Malone at 901-553-6999.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.