Breast Cancer Awareness Ride set for Saturday

Germantown school leaders are focusing on a two-year project to build a new elementary school within the district.More >>
It’s been smooth running so far at Germantown’s Riverdale Elementary and Middle School.More >>
Breast Cancer Awareness month is in October, but it's never too early to increase awareness regarding breast cancer.More >>
We last had a total solar eclipse in the U.S. in 1979, but this is the first coast to coast eclipse since 1918.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing teen who ran from home.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
Authorities say they have arrested a man who fired a rifle inside a pawn shop in Ladson Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
Netflix took a huge hit Tuesday when Disney announced plans to pull its movies from the streaming service and start its own product.More >>
Distracted driving continues to be growing issue for the state of Texas which is why new drivers can expect one more requirement before getting a license.More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
