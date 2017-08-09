Woman jumped, cut for re-entering Walmart checkout line

A mother was attacked and cut after re-entering a Walmart checkout line.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Covington Pike store.

The mother told police she stepped out of the checkout line and left her son in line to keep her place.

When she returned, another woman got upset and asked why she was skipping in line. That woman dropped her items and left the line.

When the mother and son exited Walmart, heading for their car, the woman from the line approached her and started arguing with her.

The mother told police two other women joined the woman who was upset at her for leaving the line. The three women jumped her.

The victim said she never saw a weapon during the attack, but she sustained cuts to her hand, arm, and head.

