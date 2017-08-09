FedEx looking to hire 800 part-time workers

FedEx Express is looking to hire 800 part-time workers.

The company is hosting a job fair at its Memphis hub on Saturday, August 12.

The job fair will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2874 Business Park Drive, Building D.

The jobs for hire are permanent part-time positions.

Hourly rates start at $12.62, with a minimum of 17.5 hours per week guaranteed.

The jobs include a medical coverage with premiums as low as $5 per month, with vision and dental benefits, tuition assistance, and training opportunities.

Applicants must be 18 years old. There is no minimum education requirements.

Applicants must have five years of residency in the U.S., be able to lift 75 pounds, have a valid driver’s license (for material handler position), and pass a criminal background check and drug screen.

