Memphian makes history with D1 rugby scholarship

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A young Memphian became the first African-American female rugby player from Memphis to earn a college scholarship.

JaVonii Merritt, a recent graduate of Soulsville Charter School, played rugby with Memphis Inner City Rugby.

She’s now earned herself a Division I scholarship to Life University.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland sent Merritt personalized note congratulating her on the achievement.

