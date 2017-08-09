Memphian makes history with DI rugby scholarship - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphian makes history with DI rugby scholarship

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A young Memphian became the first African American female rugby player from Memphis to earn a college scholarship.

Javonii Meritt, a recent graduate of Soulsville Charter School, played rugby with Memphis Inner City Rugby.

She’s now earned herself a Division I scholarship to Life University.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland sent Javonii a personalized note congratulating her on the achievement.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly