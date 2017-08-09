'No f---- cops': Atlanta gym bans police, military

(WXIA/NBC News) An Atlanta gym owner is standing behind his "no cops" policy.

A vulgar sign announcing the policy at the EAV Barbell Club has been removed, but the ban remains in place.

"It was really just that the vulgarity in that sign, and that seems to bring it out for people," says gym owner Jim Chambers.

Despite the backlash, Chambers says he still stands by the message the sign conveyed.

"We've had an explicitly stated 'No Cop' policy since we opened, and we also don't open membership to active members of the military," he says.

For Chambers, a lifelong political activist, the sign and policy is a political statement outside a multi-use space which serves as a gym, community gathering spot and meeting place for activists in the metro area.

He says groups who work out there are generally minorities who are uncomfortable with the presence of law enforcement agents.

