Grizzlies looking to hire PA announcer for 2017-18 season

The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to hire two public address announcers for the upcoming basketball season.

The team will hire one announcer for each of its teams—the Grizzlies and the Hustle.

The announcer will be in the arena for every home game and responsible for announcing team rosters, in-game scoring and fouls, and other game information and prepared scripts.

The Grizzlies are looking for someone who can read written scripts in a high-pressure, live game setting with enthusiasm, passion, and knowledge of NBA basketball.

Candidates can fill out an application by clicking here. They must include a resume, YouTube link, and MP3 file attachment.

Submissions are due by August 25.

