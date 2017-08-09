District Attorney: Officers justified in killing AR teen

Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer is identified as Aries Clark.More >>
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer is identified as Aries Clark.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
A man tried to rob two men at gunpoint in Overton Square on Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man tried to rob two men at gunpoint in Overton Square on Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A young Memphian became the first African-American female rugby player from Memphis to earn a college scholarship.More >>
A young Memphian became the first African-American female rugby player from Memphis to earn a college scholarship.More >>
The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to hire two public address announcers for the upcoming basketball season.More >>
The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to hire two public address announcers for the upcoming basketball season.More >>
Memphis Fire Fighters Association added $1,000 to the reward for information leading to the conviction of the person who killed 2-year-old Laylah Washington.More >>
Memphis Fire Fighters Association added $1,000 to the reward for information leading to the conviction of the person who killed 2-year-old Laylah Washington.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.More >>
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.More >>
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.More >>
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
For the first time ever, chocolate glazed doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme.More >>
For the first time ever, chocolate glazed doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>