Accused serial rapist, kidnapper indicted

A federal grand jury indicted a suspected serial rapist after DNA from a sexual assault kit linked him to a series of kidnappings and sexual assaults.

Michael Love, 43, was indicted on federal charges of kidnapping and brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

According to the indictment from 2012 to 2015, Love traveled from Mississippi to Memphis to commit sexual assault. He would repeatedly find a woman, hold her against her will, and rape her.

A rape kit that was part of the backlog of rape kits in Memphis was recently tested. That rape kit helped lead to Love's arrest.

Love, who is behind bars, has a lengthy record for sexual assaults.

