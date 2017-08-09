DNA links man to series of kidnappings, sexual assaults

A federal grand jury indicted a suspected serial rapist after DNA from a sexual assault kit linked him to a series of kidnappings and sexual assaults.

Michael Love, 43, was indicted on federal charges of kidnapping and brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

According to the indictment from 2012 to 2015, Love traveled from Mississippi to Memphis to commit sexual assault. He would repeatedly find a woman, hold her against her will, and rape her.

In 2015, a woman ran out of gas on East Shelby Drive and Millbranch Road.

Investigators said Love drove up and offered to drive her to a gas station.

Instead, Love drove to Goodwill Road, a dead end road, and dragged the woman out of the car, took her clothes off, and tried to rape her.

She fought back, and Love took off. Police later found her cell phone and keys in the area.

"Don't ask for other people's help if you don't know them," said Memphian Shaulae Randolph. "You need to be prepared for whatever."

At least one of Love's victims was a minor.

A rape kit that was part of the backlog of kits in Memphis was recently tested, and that rape kit helped lead to Love's arrest.

Love, who is behind bars, has a lengthy record for sexual assaults.

