MS woman arrested for filming lewd acts without consent

A Mississippi woman was arrested for filming lewd acts inside a person's bedroom on July 10 without their consent, according to Oxford Police Department.

Breanna Brown, 21, of Grenada, was arrested on Aug. 2 during a traffic stop after the victim pressed charges on Brown.

Police said Brown sent the video to several people.

A judge set Brown's bond at $2,500.

