Annual river inspection trip focuses on flooding risks

Flooding was this year’s focus during the annual check on the Mississippi River.

This year marked the 398th session of the Mississippi River Commission.

Beale Street Landing was the second stop for the MRC annual low water inspection trip, where the public was updated on current projects and issues.

“Decisions and actions are taking place that are influenced by public meetings like this,” said MRC President Major General Michael Wehr. “This is why it's so important to gather.”

This included the Mississippi River and Tributaries project, which was designed to aid with the risk of rising waters.

According to the commission, an estimated $3.1 billion is still needed to finish it up.

“The key point takeaway is the current system is not keeping up with the demand,” Maj. Gen. Wehr said. “We never said the current system is failing these past high-water events. But we know we have much more of a demand coming on in our future.”

That demand was evident when members of the audience spoke, including Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer.

“As a result of this flooding we've had several businesses move out,” Mayor Latimer said. “We've had a little difficulty in attracting new businesses to certain areas. And some of our homes tend to flood when we've had a large rain.”

The mayor asked for assistance from the Corps of Engineers to fund current projects to fix the issue.

“We're not asking the corps to come in there and do it all in one whack, we would just like to get moving on it,” Mayor Latimer said.

The request will be presented to the commission for the official record. Later, they'll have written responses.

