Annual river inspection trip focuses on flooding risks

Memphis code inspectors just gave the all-clear to the apartment complex with the most notorious maintenance screw-ups. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise reports it's not quite off the hook yet.More >>
Students at a high school in Memphis have a unique opportunity to take part in a pilot history course.More >>
Wednesday marked one year since a TBI agent was killed on the job in west Tennessee. Agent DeGreaun Frazier was shot in the back on August 9, 2016 during an undercover drug operation in Jackson.More >>
The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to hire two public address announcers for the upcoming basketball season.More >>
Memphis Fire Fighters Association added $1,000 to the reward for information leading to the conviction of the person who killed 2-year-old Laylah Washington.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.More >>
A standoff with Lee County officials ended when a man shot himself in a burning car Wednesday morning.More >>
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has charged a Tenaha ISD teacher accused of sending nude photographs of herself to a student.More >>
