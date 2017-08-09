New evidence suggests Holly Bobo was shot in head

Memphis code inspectors just gave the all-clear to the apartment complex with the most notorious maintenance screw-ups. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise reports it's not quite off the hook yet.More >>
Students at a high school in Memphis have a unique opportunity to take part in a pilot history course.More >>
Wednesday marked one year since a TBI agent was killed on the job in west Tennessee. Agent DeGreaun Frazier was shot in the back on August 9, 2016 during an undercover drug operation in Jackson.More >>
The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to hire two public address announcers for the upcoming basketball season.More >>
Memphis Fire Fighters Association added $1,000 to the reward for information leading to the conviction of the person who killed 2-year-old Laylah Washington.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.More >>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.More >>
A standoff with Lee County officials ended when a man shot himself in a burning car Wednesday morning.More >>
