New evidence suggests Holly Bobo was shot in head

An indentation in Holly Bobo's skull suggests she was shot in the head, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors revealed that new information during court Wednesday.

A few months ago, the state discovered a gun that they are now calling a crucial piece of evidence.

The trial for Zach Adams, one of three suspects charged in the case, is scheduled to begin Sept. 11.

Bobo, who was a nursing student, disappeared from her Decatur County home six years ago.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.