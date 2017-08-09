Memphis teenager receives full scholarship to prestigious music college

Memphis teenager receives full scholarship to prestigious music - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Jadan Graves (Source: Mike Spencer) Jadan Graves (Source: Mike Spencer)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A teenage pianist from Memphis received a full scholarship to a prestigious music college.

Jadan Graves, 15, received a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to Berklee College of Music 

Last year, Jadan's brother, William, also won a full-tuition scholarship to Berklee.

Jadan, who is one a five students in the country to receive this scholarship, is currently a student at the Stax Music Academy.

