TBI marks 1-year anniversary of agent’s death

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent killed in the line of duty was laid to rest Wednesday.

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent killed in the line of duty was laid to rest Wednesday.

Mid-South pays respects to TBI agent killed in line of duty

Mid-South pays respects to TBI agent killed in line of duty

A move from state leaders could leave a lasting honor and memoriam for the first Tennessee Bureau of Investigations agent killed in the line of duty.

A move from state leaders could leave a lasting honor and memoriam for the first Tennessee Bureau of Investigations agent killed in the line of duty.

Bill seeks to name new TBI crime lab, headquarters after fallen agent

Bill seeks to name new TBI crime lab, headquarters after fallen agent

The man charged with murdering a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent during an undercover sting has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.

The man charged with murdering a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent during an undercover sting has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.

Man charged in killing TBI agent ordered to have mental evaluation

Man charged in killing TBI agent ordered to have mental evaluation

Wednesday marked one year since a TBI agent was killed on the job in West Tennessee.

Agent DeGreaun Frazier was shot in the back on August 9, 2016 during an undercover drug operation in Jackson.

Agent Frazier just joined the TBI the same year he was killed.

Before he was a TBI agent, Frazier worked for the Millington Police Department, University of Memphis campus police, and as a reserve deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

He left behind a wife and two children.

The TBI shared his picture on Twitter along with the hashtag #neverforgotten.

Today, we pause as a family to remember Special Agent De'Greaun "Dee" Frazier, who died in the line of duty one year ago. #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/Bp0y0vF87M — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 9, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.