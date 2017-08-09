TBI marks 1-year anniversary of agent’s death - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

TBI marks 1-year anniversary of agent’s death

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Agent Frazier (SOURCE: TBI) Agent Frazier (SOURCE: TBI)
JACKSON, TN (WMC) -

Wednesday marked one year since a TBI agent was killed on the job in West Tennessee. 

Agent DeGreaun Frazier was shot in the back on August 9, 2016 during an undercover drug operation in Jackson

Agent Frazier just joined the TBI the same year he was killed. 

Before he was a TBI agent, Frazier worked for the Millington Police Department, University of Memphis campus police, and as a reserve deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

He left behind a wife and two children.

The TBI shared his picture on Twitter along with the hashtag #neverforgotten.

