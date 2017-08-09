Date set for Ole Miss' meeting with Committee on Infractions, judge dismisses Nutt's lawsuit

A date is set for Ole Miss' meeting with the NCAA's Committee on Infractions.

Ole Miss is scheduled to appear before the committee at 7:30 a.m on Sept. 11 in Covington, Kentucky.

The university facing 21 NCAA violations.

On Wednesday, a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Ole Miss head football coach Houston Nutt against the school.

Nutt alleged that Ole Miss was in violation of his contract via defamation of character in relation to the school's handling of their current NCAA investigation.

United States District Judge Neal Biggers wrote: "In response to the instant motion, the plaintiff concedes that the defendants’ argument is

meritorious and asserts 'it is agreed that this court lacks subject matter jurisdiction.'”

"It is, therefore, ordered and adjudged that the motion to dismiss is granted, and this case is dismissed without prejudice," Biggers wrote.

Ole Miss initiated the motion to have the lawsuit dismissed.

