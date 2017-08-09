Date set for Ole Miss' meeting with Committee on Infractions, judge dismisses Nutt's lawsuit

A house deeply rooted in history is now safe thanks to Memphis Light, Gas, and Water.More >>
A federal grand jury indicted a suspected serial rapist after DNA from a sexual assault kit linked him to a series of kidnappings and sexual assaults.More >>
A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Ole Miss head football coach Houston Nutt against the school.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
Memphis Fire Fighters Association added $1,000 to the reward for information leading to the conviction of the person who killed 2-year-old Laylah Washington.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A standoff with Lee County officials ended when a man shot himself in a burning car Wednesday morning.More >>
A young couple were killed in a car accident a day after their wedding in Kansas.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
