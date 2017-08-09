Investigators uncover schools in Shelby County with most reported incidents

WMC Action News 5 investigators uncovered a number of reported incidents over the last two years at 25 Mid-South schools with Shelby County deputies assigned as school resource officers.

The school with the most reported incidents in two years was Germantown High School with 139.

"I'm surprised to hear that," said Camil Gouldin, who moved from Arizona to Memphis.

Bolton High School had the second most incidents with 127, Wooddale High School was third with 122 incidents, Craigmont High School was fourth with 120, and Southwind was fifth with 117 incidents.

"Hopefully the numbers that they have don't justify them being bad," Gouldin said.

Two days into the school year, a Wooddale Middle School student had a gun pointed at him after school and was forced to fight another student.

He said the suspects were from Wooddale High, number three on the list.

"They need to come up with some laws on how to keep guns out of young folks hands," said Willie Banks, parent of a Wooddale High School graduate.

The most reported incident was simple assault with 331 reported in two years.

The biggest increase for any reported incident was for weapon law violations, going up 16 percent.

"That's a little frightening," Gouldin said. "I don't know if that means that the schools are a little lax in checking for weapons."

