Elvis' piano goes up for auction

Want a piece of music history? You could be the next owner of Elvis Presley's famous Knabe White Baby Grand Piano!

Elvis isn't the only famous musician to use the piano. In fact, it was originally played by Duke Ellington in the 1930s. Elvis bought the piano in 1957. He kept it at Graceland until 1969.

Vernon Presley sold the piano to a Sturges Recording Studio in 1971, where it was used on more than 50 albums including a Jerry Lee Lewis album.

The piano is going up for auction Thursday at 7 p.m. You can bid until Sunday, August 20 at 7 p.m. Click here to bid on the piano.

The piano is estimated to be worth $2.5 to $5 million.

“Elvis is arguably the most iconic musician in history, so we’re thrilled to make his piano available to our network of 171 million eBay users,” said Sam Bright, Senior Director of Art & Collectibles at eBay. “Connecting fans to rare items like the piano and donating a portion of the proceeds to charity is a great tribute to the King.”

Thanks to eBay for Charity, part of the proceeds will go to Starkey Hearing Foundation, which provides hearing aids to children around the world.

