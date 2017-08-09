MPD searching for person of interest in fatal March shooting

Memphis police have identified a person of interest in a deadly shooting in March.

Officers said they are now searching for Kenneth Gray.

Investigators said Xavier Ross was shot during a fight on Faxon Avenue and Ayers on March 26. Ross later died at the hospital.

If you have any information on Gray’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers.

