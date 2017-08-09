Police looking for person of interest in July homicide

Memphis police need your help finding a person of interest in a July homicide.

Investigators said they are searching for Donvoe Sanders.

Officers say Mario Lofton was shot outside a home on Faxon Avenue in Binghampton on July 16. Lofton later died at the hospital.

If you know where Sanders is at, please call CrimeStoppers.

