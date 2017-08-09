City councilman traveling to New Orleans for tips on keeping Beale Street safe

A Memphis city councilman is heading south to get new ideas about how to keep Beale Street safe.

Berlin Boyd and others will be in New Orleans on Friday to meet with police about the way they patrol Bourbon Street.

Boyd leads the Beale Street Task Force and said he wants to learn about crowd control strategies that don't charge and admission fee like Beale Street Bucks.

