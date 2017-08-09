Family of AR teen shot, killed by police 'disappointed' by body cam video

The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer is identified as Aries Clark.

Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.

Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.

The family of Aries Clark, the Marion teen shot and killed by police, said they still have questions.

Prosecutors determined Wednesday that the two police officers were justified in their use of force after the body camera footage of the shooting was released.

Clark’s grandmother Vickie Burks watched the full video released of the officer-involved shooting, and she said she was very disappointed by what she saw.

In the body camera video, you can see and hear the exact moment Clark was shot by Marion police officers.

"Our decision now is to find out where we go from there,” Burks said. "I would rather had him wounded, than to have killed him. They did not have to murder him like that."

Officers can be heard giving clear orders to Clark to drop the weapon.

But Burks said there appeared to be opportunities for the officers to de-escalate the situation.

"They could have de-escalated the situation differently, they did not have to shoot to kill him,” Burks said.

An officer can also be heard telling Clark that he had spoken with him before.

"I'm your buddy,” the officer can be heard saying. “I've talked to you before.”

"The officer knew you and knew your situation, they could have done something else to prevent the killing of him,” Burks said.

After reviewing body camera video and radio dispatch recordings, investigators determined that Clark had a BB gun.

The video appears to show Clark take a step toward officers, holding up the gun moments before officers fired.

Clark's grandmother said she remembers her grandson, not how he is viewed in the video, but as a sweet young man.

"A sweet person,” Burks said. “Gentle. Kind."

Clark was laid to rest on Saturday, August 5.

We also spoke with the attorney for Clark's mother. She said at this point, his mother has not seen the video and plans on reserving a comment until her attorney's office can fully investigate the case.

