Memphis father, son to appear on Steve Harvey

A Mid-South dad and his son will be on national TV, all thanks to social media.

Quinelius Jones, 8, is a big fan of comedian Steve Harvey, so he asked his dad if they could be on the TV talk show!

Quintin Patrick, who works as a barber, knew it would be a long shot so he wasn't expecting what happened next.

“I posted a picture of him and somebody who works for the Steve Harvey Show saw the picture and DM'ed me,” Quintin said. “She sent me a message like we would like to have him on the show. Give me a call. She was like it's the Steve Harvey Show. When I saw that I was like yeah let me gon' hit her up!”

That episode will air Aug. 31.

Quinelius plans to ask Harvey why he is so bald.

