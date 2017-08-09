Oxford's Sam Kendricks wins pole vault world championship

It's been a great summer for Mississippians on the international track and field stage.

Two days after Tori Bowie won gold in the 100 Meter at the IAAF World Championships, Sam Kendricks becomes world champion in the pole vault.

The Oxford Native claimed the top medal with a jump of 19-feet, 6-1/4 inches.

Kendricks won Bronze at the 2016 Olympics, and becomes the first American pole vaulter in a decade to win the world title.

Congratulations to Sam Kendricks of Oxford, Mississippi.

