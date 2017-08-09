Tigers move football practices to Jackson to mix up routine

The Memphis Tiger football team started Wednesday morning in Memphis with an early practice at the Murphy Athletic Complex, but the program has packed up its bags and put the show on the road.

For the next three days, the Tigers will workout at the U of M Lambuth campus in Jackson, Tennessee.

Memphis head coach Mike Norvell introduced the team building and fan engaging road trip last season.

Norvell said this road trip helps break the monotony of a long preseason training camp.

"I like changing up that routine." Norvell said. "That is something we talk about and think about, especially starting as early as we have. We reported on the 27th, the first practice on the 28th. We're sitting here on the 9th. It's been very very routine. So now we get to change it up. Guys get to go be on a different field, different surface, different atmosphere. So we got to create our intensity. We've got to make sure that we're going out there and maximizing every day and just growing as a team."

The Tigers will wrap up the three day trip on Saturday with a scrimmage.

Memphis has a little more than three weeks before the August 31 season opener against Louisiana-Monroe at the Liberty Bowl.

