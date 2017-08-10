Lamont Dozier puts royal touch on Motown gold

Watch TV, go to a movie or stop by the supermarket and there’s a chance you’ll hear a melody created by Lamont Dozier.More >>
Watch TV, go to a movie or stop by the supermarket and there’s a chance you’ll hear a melody created by Lamont Dozier.More >>
The family of Aries Clark, the Marion teen shot and killed by police, said they still have questions.More >>
The family of Aries Clark, the Marion teen shot and killed by police, said they still have questions.More >>
A Mid-South dad and his son will be on national TV, all thanks to social media.More >>
A Mid-South dad and his son will be on national TV, all thanks to social media.More >>
A WMC Action News 5 investigation reveals hundreds of Memphis men and women have been arrested for buying and selling sex!More >>
A WMC Action News 5 investigation reveals hundreds of Memphis men and women have been arrested for buying and selling sex!More >>
A Memphis city councilman is heading south to get new ideas about how to keep Beale Street safe.More >>
A Memphis city councilman is heading south to get new ideas about how to keep Beale Street safe.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>