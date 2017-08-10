Mid-South Fairground proposals, Demo Day downtown, Massive job fair

Good Thursday morning!!
Here are some of the stories on we're following this morning :
Later today there will be a meeting to discuss the future of the Mid-South fairgrounds. It has been a huge source of contention for years. The City of Memphis has been talking about grant money as an option, perhaps developing it into a tourist zone. The future is expected to have a big impact on the surrounding area We'll talk about what could come up today on #WMC5.
Today is Memphis Annual Demo Day in Downtown. The event features 16 tech-based startup teams pitching their businesses to hundreds of people from around the U.S. We'll tell you where this happening and preview the event this morning.
Not only do we have a massive job fair in Southhaven today at the Southaven arena but FedEx has also organized a job fair Saturday. Details on both job fairs this morning.
We have the video of the teen that was shot and killed in Marion, Arkansas. In the video investigators say you can see him holding what looks to be a gun. We'll take you through the video this morning.
Weather:
Slightly warmer and muggier today. Isolated showers. Possible storms this weekend. Highs near 90..Details on the day and week ahead with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
WMC5 INVESTIGATES: Prostitution prevalence by neighborhood uncovered
Family of Aries Clark responds to body cam video
RAW: Marion PD body cam video of officer-involved shooting
Memphis father, son to appear on Steve Harvey
Wednesday @10: Selling sex in unbelievable places
Join us as we get going this morning! We are once again giving away a $200 gift card to Fred's today at 6am. We are live with all of your news, weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Watch TV, go to a movie or stop by the supermarket and there’s a chance you’ll hear a melody created by Lamont Dozier.More >>
The family of Aries Clark, the Marion teen shot and killed by police, said they still have questions.More >>
A Mid-South dad and his son will be on national TV, all thanks to social media.More >>
A WMC Action News 5 investigation reveals hundreds of Memphis men and women have been arrested for buying and selling sex!More >>
A Memphis city councilman is heading south to get new ideas about how to keep Beale Street safe.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
