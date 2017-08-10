Mid-South Fairground proposals, Demo Day downtown, Massive job fair

Good Thursday morning!!

Here are some of the stories on we're following this morning :

Later today there will be a meeting to discuss the future of the Mid-South fairgrounds. It has been a huge source of contention for years. The City of Memphis has been talking about grant money as an option, perhaps developing it into a tourist zone. The future is expected to have a big impact on the surrounding area We'll talk about what could come up today on #WMC5.

Today is Memphis Annual Demo Day in Downtown. The event features 16 tech-based startup teams pitching their businesses to hundreds of people from around the U.S. We'll tell you where this happening and preview the event this morning.

Not only do we have a massive job fair in Southhaven today at the Southaven arena but FedEx has also organized a job fair Saturday. Details on both job fairs this morning.

We have the video of the teen that was shot and killed in Marion, Arkansas. In the video investigators say you can see him holding what looks to be a gun. We'll take you through the video this morning.

Weather:

Slightly warmer and muggier today. Isolated showers. Possible storms this weekend. Highs near 90..Details on the day and week ahead with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

WMC5 INVESTIGATES: Prostitution prevalence by neighborhood uncovered

Family of Aries Clark responds to body cam video

RAW: Marion PD body cam video of officer-involved shooting

Memphis father, son to appear on Steve Harvey

Wednesday @10: Selling sex in unbelievable places



Join us as we get going this morning! We are once again giving away a $200 gift card to Fred's today at 6am. We are live with all of your news, weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor