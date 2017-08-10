Man critical after being hit by car - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man critical after being hit by car

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was hit by a car in North Memphis on Thursday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the man was hit at the corner of Breedlove Street and Vollintine Avenue near midnight.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unknown if anyone will face charges for the incident.

