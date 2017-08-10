Person rushed to hospital after South Memphis shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Person rushed to hospital after South Memphis shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Memphis.

The incident happened on East Georgia Avenue, near Danny Thomas and Mississippi Boulevards, before midnight Wednesday night.

One person was shot and rushed to the hospital; that person is in critical condition.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

