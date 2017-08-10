Man charged with arson that damaged home, cars

A man is in jail after investigators said he set a home’s carport on fire.

The incident happened at a home on Hunter Avenue on August 3. Two cars were damaged in the blaze.

Investigators said Bashir Albarati was seen on security video getting out of his vehicle in front of the home.

The homeowner recognized him and told police he had known him for years.

Albarati was captured after a tip from Crime Stoppers. He is charged with aggravated arson.

