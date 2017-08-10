City seeks community input on future of Mid-South Fairgrounds

The City of Memphis is looking for community input as they take the final steps towards redeveloping and revitalizing the Mid-South Fairgrounds area.

The future of the fairgrounds has been a hot-button topic for years after the closing of Liberty Land and the Mid-South Coliseum.

A Tourism Development Zone application is now being finalized, and the city wants to finish up its plans for the area.

There has been talk of redevelopment, with a $30 million youth sports complex and retail destination.

The city will host a series of public fairgrounds planning meetings, starting Thursday night at 5. The first meeting will take place at the Kroc Center of Memphis at 800 E. Parkway.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.