Lakeland opens middle school with computer for every student

Lakeland’s school system opened a new middle school this week without one textbook.

Lakeland Middle Preparatory School cost taxpayers $20 million, and now the small school district has a 100 percent wired middle school to go with the district’s existing elementary school.

Each of the 660 students in grades 5-9 have been assigned a Google-based laptop-tablet hybrid computer.

“We're providing Chromebooks for every single student at Lakeland Middle,” Superintendent Dr. Ted Horrell said. “They all got a Chromebook that they will be able to take home on weekends and vacations and everything else."

Horrell said his students test either one or two in English, Math, and Science statewide.

The 1,500 students enrolled in Lakeland schools will feed into Arlington High School.

For the future, Lakeland is making long-term plans for a high school, but no timetable has been put in place yet.

"We bought a 94 acre piece of land and actually already have the schematic design for the future high school that would be part of the same campus," Horrell said.

