Youth leader, ex-UofM player and wife arrested for assault

A youth leader and former University of Memphis basketball player found himself behind bars Thursday morning.

Detric Golden and his wife April Golden were both arrested after the two got into an altercation.

Police said they stopped April Golden in her car Wednesday night. She said she had been in a verbal altercation with her husband Detric inside their home.

April Golden told police that the argument ended when she went to the kitchen to get a knife during a struggle.

Both received cuts on their hands.

Officers were unable to tell who was the aggressor in the fight, so both were arrested and charged with assault.

Golden is a former University of Memphis basketball player and youth mentor. He works with troubled youth in Memphis to get their lives back on track.

Golden spoke with WMC Action News 5 in February after his name was placed on the City Hall “Blacklist.”

“My name shouldn't be on there,” Golden said. “Everybody who knows Detric Golden knows I'm a model citizen. I do great things for this city.”

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.