Report: Zach Randolph faces felony charge after arrest in Los Angeles

Former Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Randolph was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday night, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports police were called to a neighborhood where a large crowd of people were smoking, playing loud music, and blocking the road.

Three people were detained, including Zach Randolph.

Randolph was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, due to a large amount of marijuana found. That charge is a felony.

TMZ also states the incident led to an unruly crowd that led to cop cars having windows smashed and tired slashed.

Randolph recently signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Sacramento Kings after eight years in Memphis.

