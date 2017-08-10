MPD shuts down A-1 Speedy Corner as public nuisance

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Memphis Police Department shut down an orange Mound store deemed a public nuisance.

MPD’s organized crime unit began investigating A-1 Speedy Corner on Park Avenue in September 2016.

The investigation revealed complaints of drug possession, prostitution, and underage drinking at the store.

Police said between June 2015 and May 2017, officers responded to 185 calls for service at the store, including robbery, disturbances, shootings, armed parties, and 911 emergency calls.

During that time, 183 arrests were made within a 1.5 mile radius. These arrests including theft, trespassing, and drug charges, and one homicide. Eighteen of those arrests took place on the store's lot.

Undercover officers were able to make drug purchases from the store during their undercover sting. Police said the drug seller was an employee of the store.

Shelby County Criminal Court granted a temporary injunction against the store, temporarily closing the business as a public nuisance.

