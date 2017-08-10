Study: MS, AR economies rank near bottom of US

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Memphis.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Memphis.More >>
Memphis Police Department shut down an orange Mound store deemed a public nuisance.More >>
Memphis Police Department shut down an orange Mound store deemed a public nuisance.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing teen who ran from home.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing teen who ran from home.More >>
Former Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Randolph was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday night, according to TMZ.More >>
Former Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Randolph was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday night, according to TMZ.More >>
A youth leader and former University of Memphis basketball player found himself behind bars Thursday morning.More >>
A youth leader and former University of Memphis basketball player found himself behind bars Thursday morning.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.More >>
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.More >>
A Kentucky man and his transgender wife are suing Amazon, alleging that they endured sustained discrimination and harassment during a year as co-workers at an Amazon warehouse in northern Kentucky.More >>
A Kentucky man and his transgender wife are suing Amazon, alleging that they endured sustained discrimination and harassment during a year as co-workers at an Amazon warehouse in northern Kentucky.More >>