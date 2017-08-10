One Memphis family honored for 64 years of service to the city

One Memphis family, with a rich history of public service, is celebrating as another family member retires after more than 6 decades of wearing the uniform.

Four members of Winfield family have made firefighting the family business. All have been part of the Memphis Fire Department.

It began with Robert Winfield who first put on the uniform in March 1953. His son, Gary, followed soon after, then two nephews James and Kenneth Winfield.

The Winfields were part of Memphis Fire Department from March 1953 to August 2017. They dedicated themselves to saving lives, homes, and property in Memphis for more than 64 years.

We are thankful for your service to our community and our city.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.