Grandmother convicted in murder of baby, toddler in fire

A Tipton County jury convicted a woman for the murder of her two grandchildren.

The jury agreed that Linda Dunavant set her house one fire and killed her 6- and 18-month-old granddaughters.

Investigators said she set the blaze at her Covington home on April 1, 2016, while babies Jaleah and Amya were inside the home and their mother was away.

Dunavant is convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the perpetration of or attempt to perpetrate arson, two counts of aggravated arson, two counts of aggravated child neglect, and one count of aggravated assault.

The children’s mother, Jessica Cunningham, believed her mother set the fire on purpose.

"You know your grandkids are in there. You didn't tell the police, the ambulance, or nobody," Cuningham said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.